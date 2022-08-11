Coimbatore

Farmers want formation of elephant proof trench in Talavadi hills

Sugarcane crops that were damaged by a wild elephant at Talavadi hills in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Staff ReporterAugust 11, 2022 17:08 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 17:08 IST

With wild elephants continue to raid crops causing extensive damage to farmers in Jerahalli Forest Range of Hasanur Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Talavadi Farmers’ Association has urged the Forest Department to form elephant proof trench (EPT) which would be a long term solution to the perennial issue.

In an email to the Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of STR, association convener S. Kannaiyan said that the extent of the range is 11,350.16 hectares in which an isolated patch of forest of 384.64 hectares is surrounded by farm lands. The patch serves as a transit place for wild elephants. Elephant herds stay there and frequently raid the crops in farm lands. Based on our appeal, maintenance works were carried out in EPT in Talavadi Forest Range for 12 km length and solar fencing was also done. Hence, elephants cannot venture out of the forest in Talavadi range.

But, elephants started to venture out from Jerahalli forest that is located adjacent to Talavadi range, and raid crops frequently. “Elephants also damage properties and pose a threat to human lives”, the email said and urged the department to form EPT in Jerahalli range for 21 km. Maintaining the EPT is very important to mitigate the human-elephant conflict, the email said and urged the department to form EPTs at all the boundaries of STR in Talavadi hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...