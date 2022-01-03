Farmers want DPCs opened in LBP canal ayacut areas in Erode region

With paddy harvesting in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut areas commencing, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the district administration to open Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) in the region.

In a letter to the Collector, association’s district secretary Subbu said water was released into the canal to irrigate 1.03 lakh acre in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur from August 15, 2021. Most of the farmers had cultivated paddy and harvesting had commenced in the region. “Traders purchase paddy from ₹14 to ₹15 a kg causing huge loss to the farmers,” the letter said and added that the government had fixed procurement price of up to ₹20.60 in DPCs. The letter said that if the centres were opened in the ayacut areas, farmers would not be forced to sell their produce to traders at a meagre price.

The letter said that in 2021, the centres were opened in December and hence farmers sold their produce for a reasonable price. “But this year, though harvesting has commenced, the centres are yet to be opened,” the letter said. Also, if the centres were not opened by January 7, the farmers would bring their produce to the Collectorate and hand it over to the government, the letter added.