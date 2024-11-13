Farmers want baby canal alongside Kalingarayan Canal to be developed

To prevent further degradation of the baby canal running alongside the Kalingarayan Canal, farmers in Erode district have called for its development at the earliest.

The Kalingarayan Canal, constructed by the Kongu chieftain Kalingarayan in the 13th century and running to 91.10 km, is one of the oldest river-linking projects in the country, irrigating 15,743 acres in Erode district. However, due to urbanisation and dumping of household waste and discharge of effluents from textile dyeing units and tanneries, the canal has remained polluted for long.

Farmers demanded effective measures to prevent further pollution. Ten years ago, a 15-km baby canal was constructed along the Kalingarayan Canal, from Bhavani to Vairapalayam, to carry sewage. The project was intended to treat the sewage and release the processed water into Cauvery river. However, the effluent treatment plant was never established, and sewage continued to flow directly into the Cauvery.

K. Balusamy, a farmer of Vairapalayam, said indiscriminate dumping of waste, including plastic waste, had turned the baby canal into a dump yard, leading to its choking. “Both the Kalingarayan Canal and the baby canal are highly polluted,” he said. The government should take effective steps to prevent further pollution and construct an effluent treatment plant. Another farmer, M. Murugan of Vendipalayam, said the 742-year-old Kalingarayan Canal had already lost its glory due to pollution. “The purpose of constructing the baby canal remains unfulfilled,” he added.

Farmers claimed that continuous dumping of household waste and industrial waste into both canals was affecting the farming community. “The canals need restoration work,” said a farmer at Vendipalayam.

When contacted, a senior engineer in the Water Resources Department, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Erode, told The Hindu a proposal to set up an effluent treatment plant and concrete lining of the baby canal was submitted to the government in 2021-22. “The proposal is under consideration,” he said.