Farmers walkout of grievance meet in Coimbatore

Lodge complaint with CM

A few farmers walked out of the monthly farmers grievance meet on Friday expressing dissatisfaction over the way the district administration conducted the meeting.

The farmers, who were members of the non-partisan farmers’ association, Vivasayeegal Sangam, have also written to the Chief Minister narrating the incident and seeking transfer of officials.

Association general secretary P. Kandasamy told journalists after walking out of the meeting at the Collectorate that Collector G.S. Sameeran, who presided over the meeting, did not review the status of petitions submitted at previous meetings, as was the norm.

When he reminded the Collector that unless the status of petitions already submitted – whether officials have accepted or rejected farmers’ petition and if rejected, the reasons given – the latter asked him to speak only when it was his turn.

And, when his turn came, he repeated his demand for reviewing petitions submitted in the past, for the conduct of farmers’ grievance would have no meaning unless petitions were reviewed, Mr. Kandasamy said and insisted on taking up the review of petitions, the Collector asked him to stick to the issue or get out.

And when he was leaving the Collector asked him not to participate in the meeting hereafter, the farmers’ leader said and added that he had sent a complaint to the Chief Minister seeking transfer of the Collector as he seemed to be disinterested in solving farmers’ issues.

Mr. Sameeran said other than Mr. Kandasamy and a few of his association members more than 150 farmers participated in the meeting that went on till 2 p.m.

He had to reprimand the farmer leader because he attempted to disrupt the meeting and prevent others from speaking.

Refuting the charge that he had asked Mr. Kandasamy to leave, the Collector said the farmers’ leader was free to walk out and free to return to the next meeting.