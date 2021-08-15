Farmers vow to protect Kalingarayan Canal from pollution

Erode

15 August 2021 22:35 IST

With the 739-year-old Kalingarayan Canal continuing to be polluted, farmers in the ayacut areas took a vow to protect the canal from pollution besides thanking the canal for serving the farming community in all these years.

Members of the Kalingarayan Vaikkal Vivasaigal Mandram organised a deeparathanai vizha at Ganapathipalayam here on Sunday in which Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi took part. The MLA along with farmers left the mulapari pot, that contains nine different types of grains, in the canal and performed puja. Also, a special puja was performed for the canal.

Farmers said that the 91.10 km long canal that irrigates 15,743 acres in the district has been serving the farmers for over 700 years and hence thanking Kongu Chieftain Kalingarayan would be appropriate on the occasion. “He had turned the region as greenery”, they said and added that he had disallowed his descendants from using the canal water for irrigation.

Farmers said that 40 years ago, they consumed the canal water as there was no pollution. “But pollution is a grave concern for the farmers now as the canal carries only the polluted water”, they said and wanted necessary steps to be taken to retain its lost glory. “When the nation celebrates its 75th Independence Day, we farmers vow to make the canal free from pollution”, they said and took vow for the same on the occasion.