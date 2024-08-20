Farmers voice need for initiating phase II of Athikadavu-Avinashi project for linking 1,400 left-out water bodies

Farmers’ associations in the Western region have stepped up their demand for initiating phase II of Athikadavu-Avinashi project, for bringing in as many as 1,400 additional water bodies under its ambit.

The ₹1916.41-crore scheme that was commissioned last week envisages irrigation of 24,468 acres of land in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore district through diversion of 1.5 tmc of surplus water from the downstream of the Kalingarayan Anicut in Bhavani river, once a year.

Release of 250 cusecs will be maintained for 70 days for filling the 1,045 waterbodies in drought-affected parts of the three districts under the project that was initiated during 2019.

According to Athikadavu Sampath, Coordinator of Athikadavu Avinashi Protest Committee, linking the 1,400 left-out water bodies in the three districts will pave way for irrigating an additional 15,000 acres.

Minister for Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan showered flower petals at the pumping station along a main pipeline near Kunnathur to mark the commissioning of the Athikadavu – Avinasi project in Tiruppur district. Pipelines, under the project, have been laid to a length of 1,065 km across the three districts to link a total of 1,045 water bodies — 32 lakes of Water Resources Department, and 42 lakes and 971 ponds under Panchayat Unions.

In Tiruppur district, 8,151 acres in the ayacut of 428 water bodies linked through the pipelines will be benefited.