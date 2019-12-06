Farmers, villagers allege irregularities in ‘Kudimaramathu’ work

Farmers and villagers residing in the vicinity of Veerakanur Lake allege irregularities in the Kudimaramathu works carried out here and complained that they were just an eyewash.

Villagers and members of farmers association, who were given the contract to desilt the lake, said that though ₹29.5 lakh was allotted for desiling the lake under the scheme, nothing satisfactory has been done. They said that now they have pooled in money and are carrying out redevelopment works in the lake like strengthening of bunds and desilting of water channels to ensure proper inflow of water into the lake.

Paramashivam, a villager here said, “for a few days they removed the mud using earthmovers. But then, there is no sign of work done at the lake. The bunds were not strengthened and the water channels to the lake were also not desilted. The lake gets its water from River Swetha and despite there being a decent flow in the river, water hasn’t reached the lake as the channels haven’t been desilted.” He added though they complained about this and questioned the officials in this regard and sought details on money spent, they didn’t receive any response.

Another villager, who does agriculture near the lake said that the bunds used to break and water entered their farmlands during rains earlier. He added that the situation hasn’t changed now. Mr. Paramashivam said that now villagers have pooled in ₹1 lakh to repair the bunds and water channels to the lake.