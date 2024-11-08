Farmers urged to utilise pepper processing centre in Namakkal

District Collector S. Uma has urged the farmers to utilise the pepper processing centre at Belukurichi in Senthamangalam taluk to improve their livelihood.

Based on the announcement to set up a pepper processing centre, made in the Agriculture Budget in 2021-22, the centre was established under the marketing committee fund at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh by the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board at Belukurichi on October 22, 2024. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the centre through video conferencing.

Officials attached to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said that in Kolli Hills, pepper is being cultivated on 2,623 hectares of land and the market surplus was 2,595 metric tonnes. Through this processing centre, 3,000 to 6,000 kg of pepper can be dried at a time within three days through the solar tent dryer. Dried pepper totalling 100 metric tonnes can be stored in the warehouse constructed in the centre. To provide uninterrupted power supply, generator facility is also available in the centre, officials added.

The Collector said that the centre is leased annually to pepper farmers, farmer producer organisations, and traders for rent fixed by the government. Through this, pepper trading will be improved in the taluk and till the pepper gets a good market price, the farmers can store their produce. The aim of this centre is to provide good facilities to pepper farmers of Kolli Hills, to improve the activities of farmer producer organisations and to get additional income through the sale of value-added products, officials added.

