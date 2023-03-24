Farmers urge State government to set up sago factory in Salem

March 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The tapioca farmers have urged the State government to fulfil its promise to start a sago factory in Salem for ensuring a good price for tapioca and good quality sago.

Salem district is well-known for sago industries. Tapioca is a drought-resistant plant that is cultivated in six districts, including Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Erode, Perambalur, and Viluppuram, on 85,000 hectares. There are 350 sago units in the State, with 160 in Salem and 130 in Namakkal.

From tapioca, two products are produced: sago and starch. Sago is a food item that is mostly consumed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Pearl sago and Cyelon sago, which are used to prepare Payasam, are produced from starch.

During the purification process of tapioca, the government allowed some chemicals to be used, which should be of food-grade quality. However, in some sago industries, industrial grade chemicals used in dying units are used, and maize is also mixed with sago.

On November 10, 2022, MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru conducted a tripartite meeting with sago manufacturers, tapioca farmers, and the monitoring committee.

During the meeting, farmers expressed their grievances and urged the State government to open a sago factory in Salem. The Ministers told them that the issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister and promised a sago factory for Salem.

Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president R. Velusamy said, “we have been highlighting this demand for several years. We expected the government would make an announcement in the agriculture budget. But, no announcement was made. We expect Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to announce a sago factory for Salem district before the end of this budget session, which will be run by the Cooperative Department, which also runs cooperative sugar mills in the State.”

Stating that intermediaries buy tapiaco at very low price from farmers, Mr. Velusamy said only if the government starts a sago factory, the farmers will get fair price and people will get sago without chemicals.

Salem Starch and Sago Manufacturers Service Industrial Cooperative Society (Sagoserve) and the Cooperative Department officials said that they received the demand from the farmers and sent it to the attention of the government.

“We cannot comment on when the sago factory will be established because it is a government policy decision,” officials added.