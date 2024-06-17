Farmers urge PWD to remove weeds from water spread area of Perumpallam anicut in Erode

Farmers have expressed concern over the wild growth of hyacinth and other aquatic weeds in the entire water spread of Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti and urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove the weeds regularly.

The 12.5-km-long Perumpallam canal begins from Kadirampatti and passes through Thindal, Surampatti, Marapalam and enters River Cauvery near Vendipalayam. The major source of the canal is seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and rainwater. The Perumpallam anicut was constructed in 1966 at Surampatti to store water. While the downstream of the canal enters the river, another secondary canal branches off from the anicut that flows through Nanjai Uthukuli and helps in irrigating 2,450 acres. At present, the Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, is carrying out development works in the canal.

During the recent rain, the anicut received copious water and the water spread area is covered by weeds. “The entire surface of the anicut is covered by hyacinth and other weeds,” said a farmer in the area. He wanted the weeds to be removed to ensure free flow of water. He alleged that the weeds reduced the oxygen level leading to death of fishes.

Farmers wanted the government to allot funds for periodic maintenance of the anicut.

S. Ramesh, a farmer in Modakkurichi, said due to pollution the canal had lost its glory, and wanted maintenance works carried out regularly.

