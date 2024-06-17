GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers urge PWD to remove weeds from water spread area of Perumpallam anicut in Erode

Published - June 17, 2024 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Hyacinth covering the water spread area of Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti in Erode.

Hyacinth covering the water spread area of Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Farmers have expressed concern over the wild growth of hyacinth and other aquatic weeds in the entire water spread of Perumpallam anicut at Surampatti and urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to remove the weeds regularly.

The 12.5-km-long Perumpallam canal begins from Kadirampatti and passes through Thindal, Surampatti, Marapalam and enters River Cauvery near Vendipalayam. The major source of the canal is seepage from Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and rainwater. The Perumpallam anicut was constructed in 1966 at Surampatti to store water. While the downstream of the canal enters the river, another secondary canal branches off from the anicut that flows through Nanjai Uthukuli and helps in irrigating 2,450 acres. At present, the Corporation, under the Smart City Mission, is carrying out development works in the canal.

During the recent rain, the anicut received copious water and the water spread area is covered by weeds. “The entire surface of the anicut is covered by hyacinth and other weeds,” said a farmer in the area. He wanted the weeds to be removed to ensure free flow of water. He alleged that the weeds reduced the oxygen level leading to death of fishes.

Farmers wanted the government to allot funds for periodic maintenance of the anicut.

S. Ramesh, a farmer in Modakkurichi, said due to pollution the canal had lost its glory, and wanted maintenance works carried out regularly.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.