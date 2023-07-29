Farmers urge govt. to release water into LBP canal as scheduled

July 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Nala Sangam has urged the State government to release water into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on August 15 as scheduled and not delay the release for any reasons.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, association’s president C. Nallasamy said it is customary to release water into the canal from Bhavanisagar dam for carrying out irrigation in three districts. Farmers are hopeful of water release and are preparing themselves to cultivate turmeric, banana, sugarcane and tapioca. The Highways Department is constructing bridges across the canal at a few places while the Water Resources Department is also carrying out renovation works in the canal. “Citing the works, the government should not delay water release,” the letter said.

The letter pointed out that as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal 2007, water should not be released in Cauvery Watershed areas from February to May. But the Water Resources Department through a Government Order, ordered release of 8.8125 tmc water for 120 days from April 20. The letter said that as per the order, 4.48 tmc water should be released from Kodiveri anicut only for samba cultivation. “But, release of additional water is a violation of the order,” the petition added. The petition said the same mistake was committed in the release of water into Kalingarayan Canal and wanted the mistake to be corrected.