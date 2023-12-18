GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers urge government to announce date of water release into LBP canal

December 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Keel Bhavani Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to announce the date of water release into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal in January 2024 so that farmers can plan cultivation.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources, association president C. Nallasamy said the Government Order in 1958 said when water shortage prevail, water should be released to old Bhavani ayacut areas only after fulfilling the water needs in the LBP ayacut areas. But, violating the order, water is being released from Kodiveri anicut into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, the letter said.

Mr. Nallasamy said water should be released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP canal for carrying out irrigation in 1,03,500 acre in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur in January 2024.

“Believing that water would be released, farmers were preparing their field for cultivating turmeric, sugarcane, banana and tapioca,” the letter said and wanted the date of water release to be announced so that preparatory works, purchase of fertilizers and other planning could be done.

