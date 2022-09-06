Farmers trained on insect management in Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ERODEA two-day on-field agricultural training on monitoring insects that was designed to give the farmers hands-on knowledge of the characteristics and uses of various types of insects was held here recently.

Organised by the Isha Agro Movement, the training was held at Isha Agro Farm at Mevani village in Gobichettipalayam taluk in which renowned entomologist Selvam explained the role of insects in organic farming, differentiating between beneficial insects and harmful insects, methods to attract beneficial insects, and integrated pest management. Excessive use of pesticides increases the toxicity of crops, Hence, farmers were explained on the methods of natural pest management to prevent toxicity.

Farmers were split into separate groups to view and understand the insects on the farm. They were themselves made to draw pictures of insects to understand the anatomy of insects in detail. Farmers from various districts attended the programme.