Farmers trained on insect management in Erode

Staff Reporter
September 06, 2022 18:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ERODEA two-day on-field agricultural training on monitoring insects that was designed to give the farmers hands-on knowledge of the characteristics and uses of various types of insects was held here recently.

Organised by the Isha Agro Movement, the training was held at Isha Agro Farm at Mevani village in Gobichettipalayam taluk in which renowned entomologist Selvam explained the role of insects in organic farming, differentiating between beneficial insects and harmful insects, methods to attract beneficial insects, and integrated pest management. Excessive use of pesticides increases the toxicity of crops, Hence, farmers were explained on the methods of natural pest management to prevent toxicity.

Farmers were split into separate groups to view and understand the insects on the farm. They were themselves made to draw pictures of insects to understand the anatomy of insects in detail. Farmers from various districts attended the programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app