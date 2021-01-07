Farmers, traders demand reopening of Uzhavar Sandhai

Farmers and traders along with Communist Party of India and the All India Trade Union Congress staged protest blockade outside the Sub Collector’s office demanding the reopening of the Uzhavar Sandhai in its former location here in Hosur on Thursday.
The Uzhavar Sandhai here was closed as part of COVID containment measures soon after the lock down last Summer. The shops were relocated in a phased manner to space out stalls to various locations in the town. Later, after deliberations, the stalls were bifurcated and branched out with spaces allocated on the road abutting the Ramanayakkan lake and MGR market.
The Uzhavar Sandhai’s location was sited on a narrow approach road posing traffic congestion. In the wake of COVID, the authorities decided to close it down pre-emptively to avoid congestion and prevent an outbreak along the lines of the Koyambedu vegetable market.
Earlier, Hosur Corporation had announced that the farmers’ market will be reopened in its old location only after the COVID case in Hosur came down to zero. The farmers, with the support of the CPI have now demanded that the market be relocated to its former location. According to the protesters, while markets across the state were opened to regular business, Hosur’s farmers’ market was yet to get the nod for reopening. The splitting of the market has hit the business for farmers, the farmers have stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath