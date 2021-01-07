Farmers, traders demand reopening of Uzhavar Sandhai

Farmers and traders along with Communist Party of India and the All India Trade Union Congress staged protest blockade outside the Sub Collector’s office demanding the reopening of the Uzhavar Sandhai in its former location here in Hosur on Thursday.

The Uzhavar Sandhai here was closed as part of COVID containment measures soon after the lock down last Summer. The shops were relocated in a phased manner to space out stalls to various locations in the town. Later, after deliberations, the stalls were bifurcated and branched out with spaces allocated on the road abutting the Ramanayakkan lake and MGR market.

The Uzhavar Sandhai’s location was sited on a narrow approach road posing traffic congestion. In the wake of COVID, the authorities decided to close it down pre-emptively to avoid congestion and prevent an outbreak along the lines of the Koyambedu vegetable market.

Earlier, Hosur Corporation had announced that the farmers’ market will be reopened in its old location only after the COVID case in Hosur came down to zero. The farmers, with the support of the CPI have now demanded that the market be relocated to its former location. According to the protesters, while markets across the state were opened to regular business, Hosur’s farmers’ market was yet to get the nod for reopening. The splitting of the market has hit the business for farmers, the farmers have stated.