Update e-KYC for income support of ₹6,000, farmers told

Farmers are now required to update e-KYC details in the pmkisan.gov.in website to avail of the Union Government’s farmers’ income support of ₹6,000. The annual income support is currently being disbursed in three instalments.

According to the administration, farmers are now required by the Union government to update their Aadhar and bank account details on the pmkisan.gov.in website.

All farmers are required to update their KYC details on the website by March 31, it said.

The updating of the details may be done through the common service centers upon payment of ₹15, the Collector said in a statement.

