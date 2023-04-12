Farmers to urge WRD officials to resume LBP canal modernisation works from May 1

April 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - ERODE

A section of farmers supporting the modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal has decided to meet the Water Resource Department (WRD) officials on April 25 and urge them to implement the Madras High Court order that directed the State government to resume works from May 1.

The Public Works Department issued a Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Sub Basin Project System at a total cost of ₹ 933.10 crore. Works were planned in the Lower Bhavani Canal System, Kalingarayan Anicut System and Kodiveri Anicut System. However, due to opposition from another section of farmers, works that began in 2021 were stopped.

Cases were filed in the court urging the government to resume works, while other farmers opposed the project. On March 31, the court ordered the government to implement the government order and resume work from May 1. The court also directed the police to provide protection at the work site.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu and Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam said that the breach in the main canal at four places in the last two years during cultivation period affected the farmers as they were without water for over a month.

They said that the canal has been in use for the last 70 years and its structure had weakened. “The present canal system cannot provide water to the crops during the irrigation period and there is an urgent need to resume the works,” they said and added that farmers would make representation to the Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Erode, on April 25, urging to implement the court order.