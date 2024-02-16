Farmers to undergo training in value-addition of moringa at TNAU to tap export market

February 16, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Training for the first batch of 50 farmers from the districts under Moringa Export Zone, for orientating them on organic crop and value addition, is set for start later this month at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore.

Coordinated by the Madurai-based Export Facilitation Centre, cultivators in Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tuticorin, Tiruppur, Ariyalur, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Cuddalore will undergo the training from February 28, it is learnt.

Two batches of 50 farmers each per district will undergo the training with funding provided by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector of State’s Industry Ministry, in addition to 40 farmers sponsored by the Horticulture Department, under the Moringa Mission.

The first batch of farmers has been drawn from Karur district. The residential training spanning three days will be provided free of cost, M. Suresh Kumar, Assistant Director - Horticulture on deputation as Export Cosultant to the Export Facilitation Centre said.

“There is a huge export market for moringa leaf powder made from organically grown trees, and farmers need to be oriented on the processes right from registration of organic crop. Moringa leaf powder accounts for 80 percent of the demand amongst value-added products in the export market,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

The widely-popular PKM-1 variety of moringa brought out over two decades ago by the TNAU was suitable for cultivation as organic crop.

In Tiruppur district, Mulanur block tops in moringa cultivation (in 1170 hectares), followed by Dharapuram (311 ha), Vellakovil (264 ha) and Kundadam (254 ha).

