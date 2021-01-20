Farmers to take out motorcycle rally on January 26

Members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have decided to take out motorcycle rally from various parts of the district towards the Collectorate here on the Republic Day in support of the proposed farmers’ tractor rally in New Delhi on the day.

The district coordination committee meeting was held here on Tuesday in which members decided to take out motorcycle rallies from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Chennimalai, Perundurai, Kodumudi, and Sivagiri and from Kalaimadu Silai towards collectorate on January 26 and assemble in front of the Collectorate at Sampath Nagar by 1 p.m. Later, they had proposed to take a pledge in support of the protesting farmers demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

AIKSCC members said that farmers and members of various trade unions would take part in the protest urging the Central government to repeal the three farm laws. They said that they had submitted a letter to the Superintendent of Police seeking permission to hold the rallies and also to stage a protest during which they assure to ensure personal distancing and wearing of masks.