Farmers to protest against concrete-lining of LBP canal on March 7

22 February 2021 00:35 IST

Urging the State government to cancel concrete-lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, farmers have decided to stage a protest at Vaikalmedu in Perundurai on March 7.

A meeting was held at Chennimalai on Sunday to chart out the next course of action over the issue in which former Murungatholuvu Panchayat president M. Ravi, Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam president C. Nallasamy and farmers participated. It was decided in the meeting to stage a protest at Vaikalmedu on Perundurai – Erode Road in which farmers from Erode and Tiruppur district are expected to participate.

They said the project was proposed by the AIADMK-government in 2013 and was cancelled after opposition from the farmers. “The main objective of establishing the canal is to recharge groundwater. If concrete-lining is done, the objective will be defeated,” they said and wanted the project dropped.