Farmers to observe fast in Coimbatore on May 5

Vivasayeegal Sangam, a non-partisan farmers’ association, will observe a fast in Sivananda Colony here on May 5 condemning the Collector for not redressing farmers’ grievances and drawing the State government’s attention to its demand for transferring the Collector.

In a release, association general secretary P. Kandasamy said the district administration neither acknowledged the receipt of petitions the farmers submitted at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting nor acted on those petitions.

The district was in need of an administration that would be responsive to farmers’ need and therefore the association decided to observe a fast to draw the government’s attention, he said.