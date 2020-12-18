Farmers to meet people and explain their concerns over new laws

Members of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) will meet farmers and the public directly from December 20 and explain how they will be affected by the three farm laws, said it’s coordinator A.M. Munusamy here on Friday.

Urging the Central government to repeal the three farm laws and also not to proceed with the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, farmers began their protest on December 14 at a private vacant land on Perundurai Road in which members of various political parties participated. Following the request of the national coordination committee, farmers ended their protest at 5 p.m. on Friday and decided to meet farmers and the public directly and explain the ill-effects of the three laws.

Mr. Munusamy told mediapersons that members as teams will meet farmers and the public in each area and explain how the laws will impact them and how the corporate companies will benefit out of farmers’ sufferings.

He said that the five-day protest had gained attention of the public and hence, they have decided to take up the issue at the next level.

On Sunday, prayers will be offered to the farmers who lost their lives during the protest in Delhi at 400 places in the district, he added.

Earlier in the day, farmers held paddy crops, sugarcane and plough in their hands and raised slogans urging the government to repeal the laws. They also staged a skit to show how farmers will be affected by the laws.