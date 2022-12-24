Farmers to continue sit-in protest in Sulur against defence park

December 24, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji has claimed that farmers have promised to cooperate in setting up the proposed 420-acre Defence Industrial Park in the district.

But, nearly 70 farmers of Varapatti village in Sulur opposing the proposed park say that the State has not given any assurance to prevent pollution. “So we will continue to protest.”

The Minister met some of the farmers at the Collectorate here on Saturday, on the 10th day of their sit-in protest. He said the State would ensure no companies that pollute the air, water or soil would be set up in the village. He also promised that land would be acquired only from willing farmers and landowners. “The farmers assured that they will not stage further protests and fully cooperate with the government,” the Minister claimed.

The project under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) was tabled to manufacture defence sector and defence public service undertakings in Varapatti. Of the 420 acres to be acquired as per a Government Order issued in October, Dynamatic Technologies owns 409 acres, 8.4 acres of ‘Bhoomidhan’ land and 4.17 acres of poromboke land.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam founder Eesan Murugasamy said they had sought the Detailed Project Report (DPR) from district administration, but they have not received any information so far confirming that the project would not cause pollution. “Our sit-in protest will continue till we get a written assurance. About 10 of the protesters are planning to meet State government authorities in Chennai on December 28,” he said.