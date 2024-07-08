ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers to be initiated into freshwater prawn culture

Published - July 08, 2024 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries Department has taken step to initiate farmers into freshwater prawn culture.

Farmers, in due course, will be receiving guidelines on culture of P. Vannamei shrimp. The culture of the shrimp will be under the control of Coastal Aquaculture Authority.

The farmers will initially receive guidance on registration, for which a Committee headed by the District Collector has been formed.

More information on freshwater prawn culture will be provided through the office of Fisheries Inspector at 41, Somu Complex, 1-Ismail Street, near CSI School, Town Hall, Coimbatore, Ph. 85088 99009.

Additional information could also be obtained from the offices of Assistant Director of Fisheries, Seventh Floor, Annexe building, Collectorate Complex, Erode, 0424-2221912.

In Tiruppur district, interested farmers could approach the office of Fisheries Inspector at Nallathankal Odai Dam, Koneripatti, Dharapuram (Ph. 89037 46476) or the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries.

