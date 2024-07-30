GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem farmers thank Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for early release of water from Mettur Dam

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers in the district met Salem North MLA R. Rajendran to express their gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the early release of water from the Mettur Dam for canal irrigation on Tuesday.

Members of the Mettur East Bank Canal Irrigation Association visited Mr. Rajendran at his office in Hasthampatti, where they conveyed their thanks to the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Rajendran said, “Following the increase in inflow into the Mettur Dam, farmers approached me and Salem West District DMK Secretary T.M. Selvaganapathi MP, demanding the release of water from the Mettur Dam for canal irrigation. We promptly conveyed their request to the Chief Minister, who ordered the opening of water for canal irrigation from Tuesday. The farmers are grateful to the Chief Minister for this timely action.”

Typically, water is discharged from the dam for canal irrigation on August 1, based on the availability of water for 137 days. However, this year, water was released earlier than usual. According to Mr. Rajendran, the early release will benefit 45,000 acres of farmland.

Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran and other DMK functionaries were also present during the meeting.

