Farmers take out rally in Hogenakkal against Mekedatu project

Farmers affiliated to Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam took out a motorcycle rally from Dharmapuri to Hogenakkal on Thursday condemning Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery.

The farmers condemned Karnataka for pursuing the project despite objections from Tamil Nadu farmers and alleged that the Union government was “stealthily” supporting the project. The protesters called Karnataka’s action a “threat to sovereignty and unity of the country” and demanded that status quo be maintained.

Cauvery was a critical source of water for drinking purposes and for irrigation and Mekedatu dam would decimate the farmers of the State, the farmers alleged. Earlier, the rally arrived at Hogenakkal and the farmers staged a demonstration there.