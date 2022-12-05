  1. EPaper
Farmers take out rally from Annur to Coimbatore city to protest against the proposed industrial park

The farmers petitioned the Collector, MLAs, MPs and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to do away with the project, but the land acquisition plan is still in force, says State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam T. Venugopal.

December 05, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa
Farmers taking out a rally from Annur to Coimbatore on Monday opposing the State’s move to set up SIPCOT industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam.

Farmers taking out a rally from Annur to Coimbatore on Monday opposing the State’s move to set up SIPCOT industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Over 100 farmers in the district on Monday took out a rally from Annur to Mundhi Vinayagar Temple in Puliakulam, around 45 km, in protest against the State’s proposal to set up State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks.

The farmers alleged that the authorities and the State government did not take any steps towards scrapping the project, and hence, they decided to ‘appeal to God’ for the same.

State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam T. Venugopal said the farmers had petitioned the Collector, MLAs, MPs and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to do away with the project, but the land acquisition plan was still in force.

“Farmers cannot buy land, using the compensation, in other areas as there is not much available in the neighbouring villages and they do not know any work other than agriculture. Without land, their livelihood will be lost,” Mr. Venugopal claimed.

“Further, natural resources such as air and water will be polluted by the park. This move is not for employment but for boosting capitalism,” he alleged.

As per reports, 3,731.6 acres in six villages — Pallipalayam, Pogalur, Kuppanur, Akkarai Sengapalli, Vadakkalur panchayats in Annur taluk, and Illuppanatham and Bellepalayam panchayats in Mettupalayam taluks in the district — will be acquired to set up the park tabled by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

