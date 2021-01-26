Farmers take out motorcycle rallies in Erode, Salem

In support of the farmers’ tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day, farmers under the banner “All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee” took out motorcycle rallies in various parts of the district here on Tuesday.

Farmers had proposed to take out motorcycle rallies from Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Bhavani, Chennimalai, Perundurai, Kodumudi, Sivagiri and from Kaalaimadu Silai towards the Collectorate and stage protest. But, the police denied permission for the rallies and instead allowed them to take short rallies and hold demonstrations.

In the city, the farmers, holding the national flag, took out a rally from Kaalaimadu Silai to the Corporation office at Panneerselvam Park. They raised slogans in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi and wanted repeal of the three farm laws. In Gobichettipalayam, the rally began at the Communist Party of India office and passed through L. Kallipatti, Tahsildar office, Kadaiveedi before culminating at the bus stand. Later, the farmers took a pledge in support of the protesting farmers. At Perundurai, the farmers took out a rally from the bus stand through Erode Road, Post Office, Anna Silai, Bhavani Main Road and reached the starting point. Likewise, rallies were held at Sathyamangalam and other places in the district.

In Salem, farmers along with members of various trade unions took out a rally in tractors and two-wheelers and assembled near the Collectorate. They raised slogans urging the Centre to repeal the farm laws. Their request to take out a tractor rally was turned down by the police and they staged a demonstration and dispersed.