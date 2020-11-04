Farmers stop lorry laden with garbage from Kerala

COIMBATORE

04 November 2020 00:21 IST

Farmers from Malumichampatti near here stopped a lorry laden with garbage brought from Kerala while the crew attempted to unload them in a dump yard late on Monday.

Karthik, a farmer from Malumichampatti, said a lorry bearing Kerala registration number was stopped near the dump yard of Malumichampatti panchayat around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

“Two persons, who were in the lorry, were about to unload the plastic garbage at the dump yard when there was no one. Our land lies adjacent to the dump yard and we caught them in act,” he said.

The farmers immediately informed the panchayat officials who reached the spot and inspected the lorry. They found that the lorry, which was being operated on contract basis for the Public Distribution System in Kerala, came from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district. Sources with the panchayat said they would register a complaint with the Chettipalayam police.

Arul Prakash, sub-inspector with the Chettipalayam station, said the police were yet to receive a complaint.