Coimbatore

Farmers stop lorry laden with garbage from Kerala

Farmers from Malumichampatti near here stopped a lorry laden with garbage brought from Kerala while the crew attempted to unload them in a dump yard late on Monday.

Karthik, a farmer from Malumichampatti, said a lorry bearing Kerala registration number was stopped near the dump yard of Malumichampatti panchayat around 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

“Two persons, who were in the lorry, were about to unload the plastic garbage at the dump yard when there was no one. Our land lies adjacent to the dump yard and we caught them in act,” he said.

The farmers immediately informed the panchayat officials who reached the spot and inspected the lorry. They found that the lorry, which was being operated on contract basis for the Public Distribution System in Kerala, came from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district. Sources with the panchayat said they would register a complaint with the Chettipalayam police.

Arul Prakash, sub-inspector with the Chettipalayam station, said the police were yet to receive a complaint.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 12:22:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-stop-lorry-laden-with-garbage-from-kerala/article33016756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY