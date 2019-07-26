Farmers stage walkout from grievances redress meeting

A section of farmers staged a walkout from the monthly grievances redress meeting held here on Friday, alleging that they were not given enough time to highlight various issues.

Nearly 20 farmers, who are against the implementation of the Green Corridor Project, took part in the meeting held on the premises of the District Collectorate here.

The farmers alleged that they were not given adequate time to highlight their grievances in the meeting.

Farmer S.Narayanan said: “we raised several issues in the meeting including cooperative bank loans, man-animal conflicts, and Green Corridor project. We requested for steps to return mutated land records and issue necessary orders on this regard. We also wanted time to repay cooperative loans. However, we were not allowed to finish what we intended to say. Hence we staged a walkout from the hall.”

However, officials from the Collectorate said that the farmers were allowed to air their grievances and they left only after that.

Farmer attempts suicide

R. Madheshwaran, director of a farmers’ producers’company, attempted suicide on the premises of the Collectorate allegedly due to loss in business and financial discrepancies committed by other directors of the firm. He urged the Collector to take necessary action in his case. Officials rushed him to a government hospital.