Farmers stage protests in district

Farmers affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Saturday demanding repeal of the three farm laws that the Central Government had passed sometime ago and withdrawal of cases against farmers, who protested against the farm laws.

Farmers led by Su. Palanisamy said the Centre should repeal the three laws because they were anti-farmer, would not help them get a fair price for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporate companies.

Mr. Palanisamy said the DMK government should immediately pilot a resolution against the three laws in the Assembly and pass on the resolution to the Central Government.

Likewise, the State Government should withdraw the cases the police had registered against farmers who had protested against the laws. There were a couple of hundred farmers in Coimbatore who had cases against them.

Until a few days ago, the farmers went to the police station to fulfil their legal obligations, he added.

He further said that the Central Government should also give up the move to withdraw free power given to farmers.

In Erode, farmer organisations and labour unions protested against the Union government demanding among other things an end to farmers’ protests in Delhi.

Members of farmer organisations and labour unions protested at Soorampatti Library Road here condemning the Union government for passing the contentious farm laws and demanding withdrawal of the labour codes passed by the Union government.

The protesters also demanded that the Union government should take measures to reduce fuel prices and ensure availability of COVID-19 vaccine for all.

In Salem, similar protests were held near the head post office here.