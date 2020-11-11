Farmers stage protest

SALEM

11 November 2020 00:28 IST

Farmers under the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and various other organisations protested in front of the Collectorate here demanding authorities to carry water through natural channels for Mettur dam surplus water scheme.

Close to 100 farmers and their family members took part in the protest and raised slogans demanding the authorities to explain why water was being carried through pipelines and land was being acquired while water could be carried through natural channels. The protesters alleged that majority of land benefited through the scheme was located in Edappadi and Konganapuram areas and it was being done in favour of few individuals. Sources said that about 300 acres of private land were to be acquired for the project.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmers demanded that the surplus water from Mettur dam should be carried through natural water channels to the water bodies identified under the scheme and steps should be taken on this regard.