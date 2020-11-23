Farmers stage protest with cattle

Farmers and villagers living in the vicinity of Aavin dairy plant near Salem Steel Plant staged a protest infront of the plant with cattle demanding steps to handle seepage of rainwater and effluents from the plant.
The villagers alleged that the discharge has made life difficult to them and the water stagnates in residential areas and agricultural lands.
K.Raja, president of Thalavaipatti panchayat, said that nearly 300 acres around the plant has been affected due to this. “The discharge happens mainly during the rain and there is no proper measures taken by the plant to prevent the discharge. Though peace committee meetings and discussions have been held, no concrete measures have been taken to prevent this”, he said. The villagers said that despite repeated petitions to authorities concerned no action has been taken so far.
