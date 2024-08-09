Farmers stage protest over raft of demands in Krishnagiri

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in Krishnagiri over a raft of demands, including implementation of M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations on the minimum support price (MSP).

The protesters demanded four-times compensation under the land acquisition Act, 2013, long with 10% allocation of housing in highly valued real estate zones for farmers who were forced to part with their lands for development projects.

The protesters also demanded that the consent should be in written form from the landowners, who are asked to part with their lands.

Other demands include speedy trial and punishment for the accused in the Lakhimpur incident that saw mowing down of farmers protesting the farm laws; a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of the 750 farmers, who had died during the protests.

The protesters also demanded write-off of all crop loans and interest on loans; a monthly income of ₹10,000 for farmers; increase in the number of wage days to 200 and a daily wage of ₹700 under the MNREGS; reversal of the Electricity Amendment Act.

The farmers also demanded setting up of a National Board for agricultural goods such as chillies, turmeric. The farmers collective demanded special protection for the lands and rights of the Scheduled Tribes and forest dwellers.

