Members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a farmers’ organisation, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday condemning the Centre for not fulfilling the long-standing demands of farmers. They demanded the Centre to pass a law to ensure minimum selling price for agriculture produce, repeal of electricity (amendment) bill, compensation to farmers who died during Delhi protests and a memorial in their honour. The protesters demanded the Union government to fulfil these demands at the earliest.
Farmers stage protest in Salem
Staff Reporter
Salem ,
January 31, 2022 18:25 IST
Staff Reporter
Salem ,
January 31, 2022 18:25 IST
