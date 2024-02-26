GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers stage protest in Coimbatore pressing for implementation of 13-point charter of demands

February 26, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam staging a protest in Coimbatore on Monday.

Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam staging a protest in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest in Coimbatore on Monday assailing delay in implementation of their 13-point charter of demands.

Their demands included implementation of phase one of Avinashi-Athikadavu project and issuance of Government Order for phase II project; implementation of Pandiyaru-Punnambuzha scheme for meeting irrigational needs in Western region of Tamil Nadu; issuance of Government Order for linkage of Krishna, Godavari, Cauvery and Gundar rivers; providing agricultural power connections to applicants without hassles within a year; fixing of higher compensation for crops damaged by wild animals including elephants, boars, peafowl, and deer; preventing water wastage in the Anamalayar-Nallaru scheme; and providing incentive of ₹ 20 per litre for milk producers.

They also highlighted the impact of land, air and water pollution in the ayacuts of Bhavani, Koushika, and Noyyal rivers; reasonable price for copra and permission for tapping neera in the interests of coconut farmers; implementation of Dr. Swaminathan Commission recommendation for fixing procurement price for agricultural produce based on fifty percent above the cost of production.

State president of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam S.A. Chinnasamy presided over. The demands were highlighted by State general secretary Sundaram.

