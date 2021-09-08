Farmers stage protest highlighting demands

KRISHNAGIRI

08 September 2021 23:29 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh-led farmers staged a protest demonstration here demanding remunerative prices among a raft of demands, on Wednesday.

Staging the protest outside the Collectorate here, the farmers called upon the governments at the Centre and the States to announce minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural produce in order to provide remunerative prices for farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmers also demanded that the MSP be given statutory backing to make it mandatory for the governments to implement it. According to the protesters, the MSP be determined based on the cost of production incurred by farmers. A demand was also made to include a variety of crops under the ambit of MSP.

They also called for insurance coverage for all farmers; pension for farmers; and insurance coverage for livestock owned by farmers at a subsidy.

A raft of other demands included subsidised agricultural implements for farmers; expedite the Enekolputhur irrigation project in Krishnagiri; free bus rides for men over 60 years akin to the State government's free bus rides for women; and cold storage facilities for horticultural crops among others. The protesters also demanded a halt to the Mekadatu dam project in Karnataka.

The farmers called upon the Union and the State governments to fulfil the demands.