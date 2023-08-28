HamberMenu
Farmers stage protest against sago factory in Salem

August 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers from Kattukottai near Attur staging a hunger strike against a sago factory at Fort Maidan in Salem on Monday.

Farmers from Kattukottai near Attur staging a hunger strike against a sago factory at Fort Maidan in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

More than 500 farmers and residents from Kattukottai panchayat observed a hunger strike at Fort Maidan in Salem on Monday, urging the government not to grant permission to open a sago factory in their village.

M. Saravanan, district treasurer for the United Farmers’ Association, told reporters that of the 150 sago factories in Salem district, 20 were functioning in and around Kattukottai panchayat for the past 50 years. These factories allegedly release effluents into Vasishta River. As they need more water, each Sago factory has dug more than seven borewells, Mr. Saravanan added.

Alleging that acid levels in farmlands in the locality had increased due to the effluents, Mr. Saravanan said that people fetch good quality water from public wells and bore wells in Thenoortuvari locality in Kattukottai. “Now, the proposed sago factory is coming up near Thenoortuvari. To set up the sago factory, land was bought from farmers in 2021. If the factory opens, the effluents will be released into the water bodies in the locality and it would affect 1,500 acres of farmland. Resolutions against the opening of sago factory were passed in gram sabha meetings on August 15 in 2022 and 2023. The government should not give permission to open the new factory,” Mr. Saravanan added.

