Farmers stage protest against proposed land acquisition in Krishnagiri

All India Kisan Sabha-led farmers’ organised a protest at the Collectorate against the proposed acquisition of farmlands for SIPCOT Phase V at Udhanapalli in Shoolagiri block on Monday.

The protesters led by ex-CPI-M MLA P. Dilli Babu and P. Shanmugam, State general secretary, All India Kisan Sabha objected to the proposed acquisition of farmlands in three panchayats.

The government is scouting for lands for the Phase V of SIPCOT at Udhanapalli and as part of the process, revenue officials have commenced scouting for lands in Udhanapalli, Ayaranapalli, Nagamangalam with a proposed plan to acquire over 3034.02 acres. The proposal has whipped up opposition from farmers, a majority of them with small and marginal landholdings, as witnessed by the recurrent forms of protests over the past weeks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Babu said the proposal would directly affect over 2,000 small and marginal farmers in the project-affected panchayats and the lands are among the lush fields where a range of vegetables and other horticultural crops are cultivated. Further, according to the protesters, the farmlands slated for acquisition includes over 5,000 mango trees and other fruit-bearing trees, over 15 lakes, and water drainage channels of the lakes.

According to Mr. Babu, there were over 2,500 acres of land in the land bank that was earlier acquired for SIPCOT 3 and 4, and remained unused. There were fallow lands aplenty and lands that were acquired and unused land that could be used.

However, the government’s proposal to acquire lands that are lush and have turned remunerative has whipped up opposition among the farmers. The lands are owned by farmers from the time of their ancestors, the protesters said.

Earlier, the protesters handed over a petition to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate.