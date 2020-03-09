Farmers stage protest against proposed IDPL project

Salem

09 March 2020 22:01 IST

Urge authorities concerned to lay pipeline on road sides instead of farm lands

Farmers from Salem and neighbouring districts staged a protest here on Monday against the Bharat Petroleum’s proposed Irugur- Devanagonthi Pipeline(IDPL) project. The protesters later handed over petitions to revenue authorities.

Hundreds of farmers from Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri gathered on Omalur main road and raised slogans opposing the pipeline project between Irugur in Coimbatore and Devanagonthi in Karnataka through farm lands.

The farmers demanded that the pipeline should be taken on road sides and agricultural lands must not be affected. Farmers said that they would be severely affected by the project and livelihood of many would be affected.

They said that the pipeline would be laid for over 300 km. through the seven districts and over 6,000 farmers would be affected if the pipeline is laid through farm lands. They said that according to Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline Act, the land owner or farmer would be held responsible if any damage occurs to the pipeline for no fault of them.

The farmers complained that if the pipeline is laid through farm lands, banks many not offer loans over the property. The protesters also condemned State government for not opposing the proposed project.

State secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam P. Shanmugham said that agriculture lands is already being acquired for expansion of roads and laying high tension towers and this would further affect farmers. “ Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ordered laying GAIL pipeline on road sides after farmers protests. Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswamishould consider our grievances and take necessary steps to lay the pipeline along roadsides instead of taking it through farm lands”, he said.

Though senior police officials tried to pacify the protesters, they did not budge. They dispersed only after respective revenue authorities collected their petitions individually.