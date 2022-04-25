Farmers stage demonstration in Krishnagiri

Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam and Tamil Manila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam staged a demonstration here on Monday condemning the Union Government over a raft of demands.

The protesters demanded that wage labourers should be guaranteed a minimum wage of ₹600, and that all family members under the MNREGS job card be given work without upper cap in the wage days. The farmers also demanded that there should be rotation of the floor supervisor under MNREGS on a weekly basis.

Other demands included elimination of bottle necks in the issue of workers welfare board cards that were being denied on various grounds and reducing the number of working hours for women to 6 hours a day.

The farmers wanted minimum support price for all farm produce.

The association urged the Centre to honour the promises given at the time of revoking the contentious farm laws. It also demanded that the government drop all the cases slapped against the protesters during the agitations against the three farm laws and demanded compensation for the families of farmers, who died during the protests.