Coimbatore

Farmers stage black flag protest against Chief Minister’s visit

Farmers on Wednesday staging a protest opposing the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Salem.

Farmers on Wednesday staging a protest opposing the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Salem.  

He continues to support eight-lane project, they say

Farmers in many villagers hoisted black flag atop their houses and opposed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami‘a visit to the district here on Wednesday. They were upset that he continued to support the eight-lane Salem – Chennai Greenfield corridor project.

Farmers in Poolavari village said that the Madras High Court had quashed the land acquisition proceedings and the issue was now before the Supreme Court. “When people are suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic, what is the urgency for the Central government to file a petition in the apex court seeking to expedite the case”, they questioned.

They said that many State ministers had spoken in favour of the project recently and the Chief Minister should have warned them and initiated action against them.

“Since he failed to act, we staged a black flag protest against the Chief Minister who is scheduled to visit Salem”, they added.

“The Chief Minister claims he is a farmer, but he is keen on implementing a project that will affect the livelihood of small and marginal farmers'', they said. Farmers also wanted the cases registered against the protesting farmers to be withdrawn. Flags were hoisted atop their houses at Poolavari, Nilavarapatti, Uthamacholapuram, Erumapalayam, Ramalingapuram, Kuppanur and a few other villages.

