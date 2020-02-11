Farmers seek water release in LBP canalas ordered by State government

The members of U5 Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Sabai, on Tuesday, submitted a petition to the Public Works Department officials to release water as announced by the State Government.

Water was released last month from Bhavani Sagar reservoir into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal and sub-canal to benefit 1,03,500 acres. The government order had said that water should be released for 10 days and then stopped for 10 days and the cycle should be followed till April 30.

But farmers who get water through sub-canals said that water was released for less than 10 days and the quantum of water was also less in each cycle. They said that water has not reached many tail-end farmers and they were unable to take up cultivation. They said that farmers in the region were not consulted on reducing the quantum of water release and officials had taken the decision on their own. Farmers in U5, U6 and U7 pasana sabai areas need adequate water to carry out farming and hence urged the PWD to release water as announced by the government.

They submitted a petition to the Assistant Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Gobichettipalayam and threatened to stage a protest if their demand was not met.