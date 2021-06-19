Farmers seek water release in LBP canal on August 1

Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Nala Sangam has urged the State government to release water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation on August 1.

Its president C. Nallasamy said that usually water is released in the canal for irrigation on August 15 every year. But currently, even before the release, water storage in Bhavani Sagar Dam is sufficient and with heavy rain in its catchment areas, the dam is receiving over 10,000 cusecs everyday. “Since rainfall continues, the dam is expected to reach its maximum storage capacity very soon”, he said. Mr. Nallasamy said that considering the drought situation in ayacut areas, water should be released on August 1 and urged the Public Works Department to complete the maintenance works at the earliest.

Also, prior information should be given to the farmers on the date of release of water so that farmers get prepared for cultivation.

Last year, water was released from the dam on August 14 to irrigate 1.03 lakh acres in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.