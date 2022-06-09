Farmers seek water release in Kalingarayan Canal

An earthmover clearing water hyacinth in Kalingarayan Canal at Kodumudi taluk in Erode district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 09, 2022 17:57 IST

With desilting works nearing completion, farmers wanted the State government to release water in the Kalingarayan Canal for the current crop season from June 16.

The canal runs for 90.50 km from Bhavani to Kodumudi, irrigating 15,743 acres in the taluks of Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi. Water from Bhavanisagar dam is discharged into Bhavani River and an anicut at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani diverts the water into the canal. Water is released for ten-and-a-half months a year helping the farmers to raise crops. Major crops raised by farmers are turmeric, sugarcane, paddy and banana.

At present, the Public Works Department is involved in removing water hyacinth and waste materials and desilting the canal. Officials said the works were carried out regularly when water was stopped in the canal. “About 80% works were completed and the balance works will be completed in a few days,” they added.

Members of Kalingarayan Madhagu Pasana Vivasayigal Sabai No – 6, in a letter to the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Lower Bhavani Basin Division II, Erode, said sufficient water was available in the dam at present and so water release should not be delayed. The letter urged release of water from June 16 to April 30, 2023 to raise major crops in the ayacut areas.

The officials said a report for water release had already been sent to the State government and a government order was expected in two or three days.