Farmers seek transparency in pricing at uzhavar sandhai

‘Consumers do not get the produce at the right price’

Farmers’ Association has appealed to the uzhavar sandhai authorities to have more transparency in the price list announced for agricultural produce that are sold at the markets.

State secretary of the Association P. Kandasamy said in a press release that the uzhavar sandhais were started to help the farmers and the consumers and guidelines were issued on how prices should be fixed. It is usually 20 % more than the wholesale price and 20 % less than then retail price prevailing in a day in a city. The price list should be for top quality.

But, over the years, traders also started selling at the sandhais, he said. Mr. Kandasamy alleged that not many farmers sell directly now at the uzhavar sandhais. Quality is not given a priority now and there are several irregularities in how the prices are fixed, he claimed. For instance, the price list issued recently at the RS Puram Uzhavar Sandhai said the price of a kg of coconut was ₹42. But, the rate board displayed the rate as ₹45. Consumers do not get the produce at the right price and some retail traders are buying at lower prices, thus affecting the farmers.

“We have appealed to the district administration and officials concerned to look into how the price is fixed for the produce sold at the uzhavar sandhais and bring about transparency in the system,” he said.