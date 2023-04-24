Farmers seek steps to mitigate man-animal conflict in Talavadi Hill

April 24, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers in Talavadi Hill have urged the Forest Department to dig elephant proof trenches for 30 km in Jerahalli and Talavadi forest ranges in Hasanur Division to prevent human-animal conflicts.

In a petition submitted to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subrat Mohapatra, the members of Talavadi Farmers’ Association thanked the Forest department and the team members for capturing and translocating wild elephant Karuppan.

The petition wanted the department to dig and maintain elephant proof trenches for 30 km and solar-powered fences for 50 km in Jerahalli and Talavadi forest ranges to prevent elephants from entering farmlands.

The members urged Mr. Mohapatra to emulate Karnataka in providing compensation for loss of lives and crops caused by wild animals, and also as per the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. They said that Akkoor Jore reserve forest in Jerahalli forest range was an isolated patch of forest of around 384.64 hectares surrounded by farmlands. The forest area serves as a transit place for elephants, mostly herds, that stay there and start raiding the crops, the petition said.

“The forest area does not provide enough fodder, but it serves only as a place of stay and transit for elephant herds,” the petition said.

The petition also sought speedy disbursal of crop and cattle loss compensation to farmers from the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Foundation funds.

The petition was submitted by S. Kannaiyan, president of Talavadi Farmers’ Association, S. Yuvabharath, general secretary, and other office-bearers.