Farmers seek State govt.’s stand in implementing LBP modernisation project

With extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal works halted, members of Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam wanted to know the stand of the State government in implementing the project.

A release from the association said that the previous AIADMK government had on November 9, 2020, issued a government order to modernise the LBP system comprising LBP main canal, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli channels, Kalingarayan canal at a total cost of ₹ 933.10 crore. After the DMK came to power in May, 2021, the government assured that work will continue. But, so far 13% works were completed and the project was stopped due to the obstructions caused by a few people who are not related to the ayacut areas with selfish motives, the release claimed.

Though Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced that works will resume, it did not happen due to problems created by a few people. The association and the contractor implementing the project filed cases in the Madras High Court in July 2022. The State government assured the court that it will provide full protection to the contractor to resume works. Last week, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held talks with farmers who support and oppose the project.

The release said that a few persons in the DMK who are not related to ayacut areas are opposing the project and are blocking the resumption of works. Hence, the association wanted to know the stand of the government whether works will resume or not.

On October 30, 2022, a breach was reported in the bank of the canal at Shenbagapudur in Sathyamangalam and discharge of water from the Bhavanisagar reservoir into the LBP canal was stopped. Restoration works have begun and is expected to be completed in a few days after which discharge of water in the canal will resume.