Farmers seek probe into licences given to quarries

Coimbatore

03 September 2021 23:36 IST

Vivasayeegal Sangam, a non-partisan farmers’ association, has urged the Coimbatore Collector to look into the irregularities in issuing licences to quarries and extend protection to farmers who questioned such irregularities.

In a statement, the association’s State general secretary P. Kandasamy said the farmers had moved the Madras High Court against licences given to quarries in violation of law. By hiding the presence of houses, farm lands or water bodies, the authorities concerned had issued licences.

Even as the case was pending before the court, the quarries functioned with impunity. And, when farmers near the quarries questioned the irregularities, they were threatened by those who had taken on lease the quarries and those close to them.

Advertising

Advertising

Issue raised at grievances meet

The farmers had raised the issue in the recently held farmers’ grievances redress meet, Mr. Kandasamy said and pointed out that the administration had asked senior officials to look into the matter.

Notwithstanding the pending court case and the administration asking senior officials to probe the issue, farmers in Chokkanur village were threatened by a few persons when they objected to the efforts to destroy evidence of illegal quarrying on farm lands.

This had caused unrest in and around the village, the farmers’ leader said and drew the administration’s efforts to ensure farmers’ safety and put an end to the illegality.